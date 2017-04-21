Malaysian policeman stabbed for telling man not to smoke

SHAH ALAM: A policeman in the Malaysian state of Selangor sustained injury on his thigh on Thursday (Apr 20) after he was allegedly stabbed by a man who had earlier been told not to smoke at a petrol station.

Shah Alam District police chief Shafien Mamat said Corporal Mohamad Azli Hashim, 32, from the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters Special Branch Unit, dropped by at the petrol station in Jalan Plumbum, Shah Alam, at around 9am after taking an officer for a check-up at the Shah Alam Hospital (HAS).

He said the victim spotted the man, in his 30s, smoking at the station and told him not to do so but the suspect nonchalantly walked away heading towards his motorcycle.

"Subsequently, the policeman followed the suspect before a scuffle broke out, resulting in the victim being stabbed with a sharp weapon. The suspect then fled the scene on a Yamaha LC 135 motorcycle bearing registration number BLY 1691," Shafien said.

He added the injured policeman was taken to HSA by members of the public and received outpatient treatment. Police were now closing in on the suspect to facilitate investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code, Shafien said.