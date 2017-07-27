Malaysian ringgit rebounds against the US dollar on Fed's decision to keep interest rates low

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian ringgit rebounded against the US dollar on Thursday (Jul 27), benefitting from the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its interest rates low longer, a dealer said.

At 6pm local time, the local unit stood at 4.2760/2790 against the greenback compared with Wednesday's close of 4.2825/2865.

The dealer said following this piece of news, Asian currencies, including the ringgit, received some buying support: "The dollar fell to a 2-1/2 year low against the euro and a 13-month trough against a basket of major currencies,” the dealer said.

She also said the higher oil prices had also helped boost the ringgit to be traded higher.

However, against other currencies, the local note was traded lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1471/1514 from 3.1401/1442 the day before and versus the yen it depreciated to 3.8377/8418 from 3.8281/8320 on Wednesday.

Vis-a-vis the euro, it declined to 5.0106/0154 from 4.9814/9865 on Wednesday and dipped to 5.6187/6239 from 5.5745/5806 on Wednesday when compared with the British pound.