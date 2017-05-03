Malaysian state of Malacca to be called Melaka from now on

MELAKA: The Melaka state government on Wednesday (May 3) announced that the name "Malacca" for the state, commonly used in English, will cease to be used and instead be replaced with the name Melaka.

Melaka State Secretary Naim Abu Bakar said that all newspapers and the media, whether in Bahasa Malaysia or English or any other language, should use the name "Melaka" in writing or when mentioning the state in any of their publications.

"This is intended to standardise the use of the name 'Melaka' whether in writing or when mentioning in the media, especially in English," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said it is hoped the use of the name Melaka for the state is communicated to all parties involved, and that the cooperation of the media in supporting the usage of the name is highly appreciated by the state government.