Malaysian stewardesses should wear shariah-compliant uniforms: Senator

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government should introduce shariah-compliant uniforms for flight stewardesses serving the country's airline companies in portraying its image as a Muslim country, said senator Hanafi Mamat on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The UMNO division head for Pasir Mas said the move would not hurt the airline companies because their survival depended on delivery of service quality.

"We are proud that Malaysia is an Islamic country with its own cultural identity, but when our flight stewardesses dress sexily and disrespectfully, this will give tourists who use the services of our national carriers the wrong impression.

"The time has come for the government to provide new uniform guidelines which will portray Malaysia as a Muslim country with strong Eastern values," he said during the debate on the Supply Bill 2018 at the Dewan Negara.

