Malaysian woman jailed for insulting Prophet Muhammad

IPOH: A Malaysian woman was sentenced to six months’ jail and fined RM15,000 (US$3,670) by the Perak Magistrate’s Court on Friday (Dec 15) after she was found guilty on three counts of insulting Prophet Muhammad.

Magistrate Siti Hanum Mohmad Sah handed down the sentence on Tham Yut Mooi after finding that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

She sentenced Tham to two months’ jail and a fine of RM5,000 on each count.

Tham, 46, was charged with making the offensive remarks at the Abu Ubaidah Mosque in Perak on May 4, 2016.

The remarks were heard by three witnesses at the mosque.

The charge, under Section 298 of the Penal Code, carries an imprisonment term of up to a year, or fine, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court, however, allowed a stay of the sentence pending an appeal, and set bail at RM5,000 with one surety.

Tham was also ordered to surrender her passport to the court.