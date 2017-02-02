Malaysians not affected by Trump travel ban: US embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is not on the list of countries affected by US president Donald Trump's travel ban, the United States embassy in Malaysia has confirmed.

"The Executive Order signed by President Trump on Jan 27 stands as it was issued. Malaysia is not on the list of countries affected by the Executive Order," the embassy said in a press statement issued on Wednesday (Feb 1).



"Malaysians can continue to travel to the United States with a valid visa," the statement added. "This suspension provided for in the Executive Order will allow the US Government to review current screening procedures while protecting national security."

The order bars US entry for travellers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days. It also suspends the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days, and Syrian refugees indefinitely.



Enacted last Friday just one week after Trump took office, the ban has faced growing opposition with hundreds rallying in protest outside US airports.

