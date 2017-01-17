Malaysians should take public transport to Singapore: Johor minister

SINGAPORE: Malaysians travelling to Singapore via the land checkpoints should consider using public transport instead of driving their own cars, Johor's Chief Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin said on Tuesday (Jan 17).



His comments come a day after Singapore announced that it will impose a reciprocal road charge (RRC) of S$6.40 on all foreign-registered cars entering Singapore via its Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoints.

The charge, which the Singapore Land Transport Authority said mirrors the one imposed by Malaysia in November last year, takes effect on Feb 15.

According to Malaysia's The Star Online, the minister described the charge as "something positive".

"It is Singapore's prerogative and we can't stop them from imposing the fee on foreign vehicles," The Star quoted him saying during a working visit to Kluang district.

He added that Singapore would have conducted in-depth studies before implementing the charge, including its economic impact, "considering there are thousands of Malaysians working in the Republic".

Earlier on Tuesday, Malaysia's Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the government respects Singapore's decision to implement the RRC, even though Malaysia's own charge did not discriminate against Singapore vehicles and was not in reciprocation of the latter's Vehicle Entry Permit.

Malaysia will impose its road charge at its border with Thailand, Brunei and Indonesia as well, said Mr Liow.