Malaysians stranded in North Korea expected home on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysians who have been stranded in North Korea for weeks are expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Friday morning.



Channel NewsAsia understands the Malaysians will be flying home, escorted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

In exchange, the body of Kim Jong Un's slain half brother, Kim Jong Nam, is set to leave Kuala Lumpur on a Malaysia Airlines flight at around 6pm and is expected to arrive in Beijing later on Thursday. The body has been held by local authorities for more than a month.

Four North Koreans, including two suspects in his alleged murder, are also believed to be departing the Malaysian capital, according to local media reports.

One report said that a van believed to be carrying Kim Jong Nam's embalmed body was seen entering MASkargo at KLIA at around 3pm that afternoon.

The exchange on Thursday followed Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak's announcement that the country was in "sensitive talks" with North Korea.

"What is important for us is the result. What we want to achieve is the safety of the Malaysians in Pyongyang and also maintain the image of Malaysia as a sovereign country which upholds the principle of rule of law," PM Najib had said.

In a separate news conference, Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters: "In the case of Kim Jong Nam, something is going on. I do not want to say what, just wait for the statement."

Kim Jong Nam's alleged murder by two women using a chemical weapon at a KLIA terminal on Feb 13 sparked a diplomatic row between Malaysia and North Korea, with the latter accusing Malaysia's probe into the identity of the dead man as an attempt to smear it.



North Korea barred Malaysian citizens from leaving their soil, leading to a total of 11 Malaysians being stranded in Pyongyang. Two of them - United Nations employees working under the World Food Programme - were allowed to leave on Mar 9.



North Korean diplomats and embassy officials in Malaysia were also barred from leaving the country in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat move.