Malaysians stranded in North Korea on their way home: Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Malaysians who had been stranded in North Korea for three weeks have left Pyongyang and are expected to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at about 5am on Friday (Mar 31), Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Thursday evening.



Their flight took off at 7.45pm Malaysian time, he said. Channel NewsAsia understands the Malaysians will be flying home escorted by the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

The Malaysians have been barred from leaving North Korea since Mar 7 amid a row over the killing of Kim Jong Nam at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13. North Korean diplomats and embassy officials in Malaysia were also barred from leaving the country in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat move.

In his statement on Thursday, PM Najib said the Malaysian government "worked intensively behind the scenes to achieve this successful outcome". "Many challenges were overcome to ensure the return of our fellow Malaysians. The safety and security of our citizens will always be my first priority," he added.

Mr Najib said North Koreans in Malaysia are now free to leave the country.



He also said the coroner has approved the release of Kim's body, "following the completion of the autopsy on the deceased and receipt of a letter from his family requesting the remains be returned to North Korea".

Earlier on Thursday, local media reported that a van carrying Kim's embalmed body was seen entering MASkargo at KLIA around 3pm and that it was due to arrive in Beijing.

Four North Koreans, including two suspects in his alleged murder, are also believed to be departing the Malaysian capital, reports said.





A van believed to be carrying the body of Kim Jong Nam, leaves the Kuala Lumpur Hospital in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Photo: Kyodo/via Reuters)



PM Najib had earlier said the country was in "sensitive talks" with North Korea.

Said Mr Najib on Thursday: "The government believes strongly in the principles of justice and sovereignty. Our police investigation into this serious crime on Malaysian soil will continue. I have instructed for all possible measures to be taken to bring those responsible for this murder to justice."