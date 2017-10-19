Duterte confirms Malaysia's most wanted terrorist Mahmud Ahmad dead: Reports

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte confirmed on Thursday (Oct 19) that Malaysian Mahmud Ahmad, once tipped to become Islamic State's point man in Southeast Asia, was killed by the military, according to local news reports.

The Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted Duterte as saying in a speech in Manila that "there were three": "Hapilon, Omar, at iyong (and one) doc. I think he’s… (Malaysian). He was taken this afternoon. And that completes the story."

Sources confirmed to the Inquirer and Rappler that the president was referring to Mahmud, the news outlets reported.

Both reports also said that Armed Forces of the Philippines spokesman Restituto Padilla confirmed Mahmud's death after Duterte's announcement.

The Philippine military had said earlier on Thursday there was a "big possibility" that Mahmud was among 20 Islamic State loyalists killed in the latest fighting in the devastated heart of Marawi City.

"But we will only be definite once we have a match of probably DNA samples, maybe of the dental records," Colonel Romeo Brawner, deputy commander of a military task force, said.

Mahmud, a 39-year-old former university lecturer, is believed to have been pivotal in raising and channelling funds for the alliance and its foreign fighters during the Marawi siege which has lasted 150 days, killing more than 1,000 people, mostly rebels.

Philippine soldiers on Monday killed Hapilon, a target of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as Omarkhayam Maute, one of two brothers at the helm of the Maute militant clan.

Mahmud was seen in a video alongside Hapilon and the Maute brothers plotting the Marawi siege. Security experts say he studied in Pakistan and learned to make bombs in an al Qaeda camp in Afghanistan. He left Malaysia in 2014.