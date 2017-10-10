Man arrested after allegedly forcing elderly man to drink Coke at knifepoint

HONG KONG: A suspected Hong Kong triad member was arrested on Monday (Oct 9) after allegedly forcing an elderly passer-by to drink a can of Coke at knifepoint.

The police picked up the 44-year-old man at a Portland Street guest house in Mong Kok at about 10.30pm and arrested him for possessing an offensive weapon, according to the South China Morning Post.



Officers then went to the suspect's public housing flat in Wong Tai Sin for a house search on Tuesday.

The man is believed to be part of the Sun Yee On triad. He is also a part-time bouncer at a Tsim Sha Tsui entertainment venue controlled by a gang leader nicknamed "Sai B", according to the report.

The police are still searching for the elderly victim, who was allegedly stopped at the junction of Arran Street and Canton Road in Mongkok by the suspect at about 5pm last Friday.



A CCTV filmed the man as he fled. (Screengrab: Apple Daily)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The suspect apparently pointed a knife at victim and ordered him to drink a can of Coke. The police were alerted to the scene by a passer-by.



The suspect hurled the knife on the floor, grabbed the Coke can from the victim and fled on foot before the police arrived. The victim had also left the scene.



Officers believe the suspect was under the influence of drugs when the incident happened, Apple Daily reported.



“Initial investigation shows the suspect is a drug abuser,” SCMP quoted a police source as saying.

Police believe the man was carrying the knife for protection because he owed someone money.

As of noon on Tuesday, the man was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.