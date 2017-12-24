Man 'arrested' at Ipoh airport in unusual marriage proposal

Yew Kar Yee thought she was going to Singapore for a holiday with her boyfriend, but while waiting at the lobby of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh on Sunday morning (Dec 24), uniformed men turned up to take him away.



Yew, 20, looked on in disbelief as her boyfriend of three years, Cheung Chan Choon, was hauled off for possessing illegal substances. An "officer" remained with her and asked her to remain calm.

Fortunately, it turned out to be an elaborate ruse with a happy ending, according to the Malay Mail Online.

Cheung, who works at an optical store, soon turned up again with a ring and flowers. He was also dressed in a pilot's uniform.

The 30-year-old was accompanied by a band of performers and videographers as he went on one knee to propose, The Star reported.

A crowd at the airport cheered and applauded as Yew, tearing, nodded yes.

Cheung told Malaysian media that he had been planning the proposal since June and spent RM10,000 (S$3,300) on the event.

“I wanted to propose for a while, but I didn't want it to be ordinary. To my knowledge, no one had proposed at the airport and I wanted our story to be special,” the Malay Mail quoted Cheung as saying.



“I never expected something like this, but I'm so happy now. He is such caring man and he is special in so many ways,” Yew said.



The couple plan to marry in a year's time.