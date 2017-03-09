Man arrested over case of missing Malaysian pastor Raymond Koh

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of pastor Raymond Koh, who went missing on Feb 13.

In a statement issued on Thursday (Mar 9), Selangor police chief Abdul Samah Haji Mat said the 32-year-old was arrested in Ampang at 3.30am, a day after he had asked Mr Koh's family for ransom money.

The man has been remanded for four days to assist in investigations, the statement added.

On Tuesday, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar had asked for "time and space" for investigations over the case of the missing 62-year-old pastor to take place. He described the case as a "complex" one that required a cautious police response.

The authorities had said earlier in the week that they were probing CCTV footage that appeared in the weekend purportedly showing the kidnap in Petaling Jaya.