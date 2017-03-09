Man arrested over case of missing Malaysian pastor Raymond Koh
The 32-year-old had asked Mr Koh's family for ransom money, a day before he was arrested in Ampang.
- Posted 09 Mar 2017 17:48
- Updated 09 Mar 2017 18:15
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged kidnapping of pastor Raymond Koh, who went missing on Feb 13.
In a statement issued on Thursday (Mar 9), Selangor police chief Abdul Samah Haji Mat said the 32-year-old was arrested in Ampang at 3.30am, a day after he had asked Mr Koh's family for ransom money.
The man has been remanded for four days to assist in investigations, the statement added.
On Tuesday, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar had asked for "time and space" for investigations over the case of the missing 62-year-old pastor to take place. He described the case as a "complex" one that required a cautious police response.
The authorities had said earlier in the week that they were probing CCTV footage that appeared in the weekend purportedly showing the kidnap in Petaling Jaya.
- CNA/hs