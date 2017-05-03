Man attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: A man was attacked by a Komodo dragon in West Manggarai, in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday (May 3) morning.

The man is believed to be a tourist who was in the area to visit the Komodo National Park, Sudiyono, a park official, told The Jakarta Post.



The man had approached several Komodo dragons that were feeding, and tried to take photos of them despite warnings from the locals, said Sudiyono. He added that the incident took place away from the area where tourists are allowed to watch Komodo dragons.

The attack left the man with a bloodied left calf, seen in photos of the aftermath circulating on Facebook. He was treated at a nearby medical centre before being taken to Siloam General Hospital on a military speedboat.

The Jakarta Post identified the injured man as a 50-year-old tourist from Singapore by the name of Lon Lee Alle, but an earlier Facebook post by Boat Charter Komodo said the man was from Malaysia.

Sudiyono said that this was the first incident of a human being bitten by a Komodo dragon in five years.