Man burnt to death in Johor car accident: Report

JOHOR BARU: A man died after the car he was driving collided with a trailer and caught fire along Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Kulai on Wednesday (Dec 27) morning.



According to New Straits Times, the fire started after the man's Proton Persona crashed into a trailer and stalled.

The victim, a 29-year-old driver, was pinned to the driver's seat after the collision and was unable to exit the car.

His wife, in her 30s, and their three-year-old daughter, both sitting at the back of the Proton Persona, managed to escape with the help of passers-by, reported the news outlet.

The victim's wife and child managed to escape the car with the help of passers-by. (Photo: Johor Fire and Rescue Department)

Kulai Fire and Rescue Department operation chief Azizan Aziz said the department was alerted about the burning car near the Kulai exit at around 6am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When firefighters arrived at the scene, the car was entirely up in flames," he said, adding that it took 45 minutes for the fire to be extinguished.



Firemen later found the man's remains in the car which was sent for a post mortem examination.

The remains of the 29-year-old man. (Photo: Johor Fire and Rescue Department)

Meanwhile, the victim's wife was taken to the Kulai Hospital where she was warded while their daughter was not injured.



According to New Straits Times, Kulai district police chief Superintendent Dzulkhairi Mokhtar said initial investigations suggested the car may have collided with a trailer as there was severe damage to the car front.

Citing eyewitness accounts, Supt Dzulkhairi said the victim may have crashed into the back of a moving trailer before it caught fire.