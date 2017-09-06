Man falls to his death from bridge in Japan after proposing to girlfriend

OKINAWA: A 32-year old man who was proposing to this girlfriend on a bridge in Japan fell off it and died on Monday (Sep 4) morning.

According to Japan Today, police reports said that the man had been drinking when the incident happened at around 12.05am.

Police said the man and his girlfriend were driving on Irabu Bridge, in Miyakojima when they parked at the side of the road, near the centre of the bridge.

The couple exited the vehicle and the man subsequently proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes.



The man slipped off the bridge moments later, said police. He fell 30m into the sea, according to Fuji TV.

Police launched a search for the man after the received an emergency phone call from the girlfriend.

His body was pulled from the waters seven hours later and taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead.