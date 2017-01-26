Man going home for Chinese New Year cycles 500km - in the wrong direction

A migrant worker hoping to cycle home across China for the Chinese New Year holiday realised only a month into his journey that he had been travelling in the wrong direction.

According to the People's Daily, China, the man set off from Rizhao, Shandong province in December aiming for his home in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, which is nearly 2,000 kilometres north.

After 30 days into his journey, he was pulled over by traffic police in Anhui province for cycling on a motorway.



They told the man that he was in Wuhu city, which is 500 km south of Rizhao.



The man said he must have been given incorrect directions by people he asked along the way.

A People's Daily report said that traffic police and staff at the toll station he was stopped at contributed to pay for his ticket home.