Man injured in Malaysian molotov cocktail attack

He suffered burns on his hands and head after one of two petrol bombs hurled at the bar in Kota Damansara exploded.

KUALA LUMPUR: A man was injured when a molotov cocktail attack hit a bar in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya on Monday (Sep 4).

At about 4pm, two petrol bombs were hurled at the bar counter, one of which exploded, said Petaling Jaya police chief, ACP Mohd Zani Che Din.

"The attack injured a Bangladeshi worker in his 30s, who suffered burns on his hands and head," ACP Mohd Zani told reporters at the scene.

Authorities said they believed there were two suspects, based on closed circuit camera footage.

"The suspects escaped in a black Audi after throwing the molotov cocktails into the premises," he said, adding authorities believed the case was not terror-related, but one to do with business issues.

The victim was sent to Sungei Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Advertisement