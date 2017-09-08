Man jailed 48 years' in Malaysia for sodomising, raping teenage daughter

PUTRAJAYA: A man who admitted to 623 counts of sexual crimes against his teenage daughter was sentenced to 48 years in jail and 24 strokes of the cane on Friday (Sep 8).

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to 591 charges of sodomising his 15-year-old eldest daughter, 30 charges of touching her inappropriately, one charge of raping her and one charge of sexually assaulting her.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali ordered the unit trust agent to serve his punishment from his arrest on Jul 26.

The case drew public attention as the man was the first to face multifarious charges. Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali also confirmed earlier that the man was the first in the country to be accused of hundreds of sexual charges.

The father of three daughters, who is divorced from his wife and has full custody of his eldest child, committed the offences in the master bedroom of his house in Petaling Jaya between January and July this year.

He was charged under Section 377C of the Penal Code, Section 14/16 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Section 31(1)(a) and Section 31(1)(b) of the Child Act 2016, and Section 376A of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, the victim told her mother about the incidents after she found out that her father was bringing her two younger sisters to stay with them.

The man’s ex-wife lodged a police report on Jul 25, a day before he was arrested.

Malaysian Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rohani Abdul Karim was among members of the public who came to the court for the case. Deputy public prosecutor Nordalina Ali and Aimi Syazwani Sarmin appeared for the prosecution while the man was unrepresented.