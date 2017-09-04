Man killed in Malaysia after argument over balloons

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian police have detained a 40-year-old tourism adviser in connection with the death of a man at a hotel.

Johor Bahru Selatan deputy police chief Superintendent Rupeah Abdul Wahid said the incident occurred at about 1am on Sunday (Sep 3) after the suspect and a friend were heading towards the hotel carpark, which was on the fifth floor, after having a drink at a pub nearby.

“They had to pass a room used for a tourism promotion exhibition, where the victim had burst a few balloons that were hung for decoration and also pulled a banner that was put up there.

“The suspect, who was having a drink near the exhibition room, saw the victim bursting the balloons and pulling down the banner and then shouted at him (victim) and this led to an argument, during which the suspect punched the victim several times of the face,” she said in a statement on Monday.

Rupeah said the suspect was detained after police received a report on the incident at 10am on Sunday. She said the victim, aged 46, sought treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, but died later that day at 5pm.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

