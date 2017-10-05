Man's shirt catches fire after Samsung phone bursts into flames in pocket

SINGAPORE: A man’s shirt caught fire after his Samsung phone exploded in his left breast pocket in Indonesia, causing him to fall to the ground as he tried frantically to rip his shirt off.



CCTV footage of the incident inside Hotel Ciputra Semarang in the city of Semarang, Central Java, showed the 47-year-old Yulianto, who works as a concierge supervisor, standing in the lobby.

When he reached for his phone, it went up in flames, sending sparks flying and setting his shirt on fire in bright blue flames as tumbled to the ground.





“There was a strong sensation of heat and I felt something start to shake,” said Yulianto as quoted by The Daily Mail. “Before I knew what was happening there was fire and I panicked. I took off my shirt as quickly as I could.”

Yulianto, who said he never had problems with his phone before, managed to remove his shirt with the aid of a bystander after a few frantic seconds. He was then taken to hospital for minor burns, according to police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The incident happened on September 30. The phone was a Samsung brand and Grand Duos model. The owner was Mr Yulianto, aged 47," said police spokesperson Agus Triatmoko on Monday (Oct 2). "Mr Yulianto immediately removed his shirt after the phone exploded. He had no significant injuries."

The phone was not being charged by a portable charger when it exploded, police said, though Yulianto was using the Wifi, GPS and Bluetooth functions which may have contributed to overheating.

There have been no previous reports of exploding Grand Duos. Indonesian police said they are investigating the incident.

"Consumer safety is our top priority,” Jo Semidang, corporate marketing director of Samsung Electronics Indonesia, told local media.

“We have seen the consumers concerned to provide the necessary support, and we are currently investigating the device.”

According to Indonesian media, the model was released in 2013 - before the notorious Samsung Galaxy Note 7 which was recalled over exploding batteries.

The recall cost the Samsung billions of dollars and greatly hit the South Korean giant’s reputation and credibility.