Man stabbed, mowed down twice at Johor Baru petrol station

JOHOR BARU: A 30-year old man died after he was stabbed and mowed down by a car with four men inside, in a brazen attack at a Johor Baru petrol station on Sunday (Dec 17).

The attack happened at around 7.30pm at a petrol station in Jalan Sri Pelangi, Taman Pelangi. The victim, who was with a foreign woman in her 20s and believed to be his wife, was using the air pump at the petrol station to inflate the tyres of their Volkswagen.

State police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said four men in a white BMW had approached the couple and tried to drag the man into their vehicle. However, the victim resisted and a struggle ensued, while the woman ran to seek help.



"The victim managed to free himself but the suspects then got back into their car, made a turn and mowed him down and then reversed the vehicle and knocked him down again before escaping," Mohd Khalil told reporters at the scene.



He added that the suspects threw some firecrackers at the victim as they were leaving the petrol station. He said the victim died on the spot.

Police also found a stab wound on the victim’s chest.

“While he was struggling with the suspects, one of them stabbed him on the left chest causing him to collapse on the road," Mohd Khalil was quoted by the Star as saying.

“Police have taken the statement of the woman who is still in trauma over the incident,” he added.

He said the police are investigating the attack and have classified the case as murder.



