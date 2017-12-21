Man stuck in South Korea after open heart surgery, needs US$100,000 to get home

KUALA LUMPUR: The family of a Malaysian man is trying to raise US$100,000 to pay for his medical bills and bring him home, after he was hospitalised during a holiday to Seoul, South Korea.

A. Manaf Mohd Noh, 81, was rushed to Gangnam Severance Hospital in Seoul about two weeks ago while on holiday in the country with his children, the New Straits Times reported on Wednesday (Dec 20).

"After years of taking care of his ailing wife, his children thought it was time for him to see the world and they took my cousin Manaf for a six-day tour in Seoul, Korea," Manaf's cousin Mariam Ashaari wrote on a GoFundMe page she set up.

"However, on their fourth day there, Manaf collapsed and had to undergo an emergency open heart surgery to fix a torn aorta."

Adding that Manaf has no medical insurance and that his medical bill was "spiralling out of what the family can afford", she said that he remains in the intensive care unit of the hospital with breathing support.

"The family has already pooled whatever resources they have and paid the initial amount to the hospital - but it is still a long way to go until we are able to get him discharged," she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Until he is well enough to travel and we can pay the full amount of the medical expenses, Manaf and his son will be stranded in Seoul."

Manaf had to have two surgeries, the first of which cost about US$86,000, the New Straits Times reported.

His son Mahfiz, 40, told the paper that the family had tried to negotiate with the hospital and pay 25 per cent of the total amount owed first, but the hospital rejected the offer.

“The hospital will not release our father even if he is fit to travel home, until full payment is made," he told the paper, adding that his father's travel insurance only covers people up to the age of 79.

The family's GoFundMe page is seeking to raise US$100,000 in two weeks to pay for medical expenses and repatriation costs.

As of Thursday, the page has raised about US$20,800.