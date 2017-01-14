Man swings into action after Shandong escalator mishap

A man working in east China's Shandong Province literally swung into action when he saw an elderly woman fall on an escalator.



Surveillance video footage of the Jan 6 incident at a real estate registration centre in Yantai showed the woman lose her balance on the escalator.

Yu Haohan, who works at the registration centre, leapt over his counter metres away and vaulted over the escalator railing to reach the woman.

"I was working when I heard the commotion over there," Yu said. "I turned around, and saw that an elderly woman or man had fallen on the escalator."

Yu helped the woman back on her feet before returning to his work. She was uninjured.

Yu, who is in his 20s, is a demobilised soldier. During his eight-year service, he took part in relief work in Wenchuan county in southwest China's Sichuan province, after an 8.0-magnitude earthquake devastated the area.

"Subconsciously, I knew I should offer my help if a person is injured or in need of help. I think that's what one should do," he said.