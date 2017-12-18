Man who raped his 10-year-old daughter sentenced to jail, caning in Malaysia: Report

KOTA BARU: A man in Malaysia was sentenced to 18 years' jail and 10 strokes of the cane for raping his 10-year-old daughter, local media reported on Sunday (Dec 17).

The 50-year-old father of eight, a trader, pleaded guilty to the rape which took place in Bachok, Kelantan in the evening on Sep 22 last year, the New Straits Times reported.

He had gone to his ex-wife's home to take his daughter to his own home but she initially refused to follow him, according to the New Straits Times.

After being convinced to go by her mother, she followed her father home.



However when she returned to her mother's home later that evening, her mother noticed she was behaving differently, the paper reported.

The girl told her mother she had been raped - and that this was not the first time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A couple of weeks later the man wanted to take the girl home again, but her mother refused and then lodged a police report.