Many opportunities for China and Singapore to build ties in 'new historical chapter': President Xi

BEIJING: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed new ways to advance ties between the two countries in a meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Wednesday (Sep 20).



Both leaders reaffirmed the deep and strong friendship built over successive generations of high-level interactions between Singapore and Chinese leaders.



They also agreed that both countries enjoy strategic congruence and share common interests in many areas, which contributed to close co-operation in many areas over the years.



President Xi said that PM Lee’s official visit to China this week demonstrates the closeness of bilateral ties. It also embodies the mutual consensus to advancing relations between both countries, he said.



Both leaders discussed new areas of bilateral cooperation, including in financial, judicial and legal matters, as well as defence.



President Xi told Mr Lee that there are many opportunities to build bilateral ties in "substantial and fruitful ways" in this “new historical chapter”.

On regional developments, PM Lee and President Xi expressed their deep concern over the heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula. They agreed to continue working closely together to promote even stronger ASEAN-China relations as Singapore assumes the role of ASEAN chair next year.



Mr Lee also said he was grateful for the invitation to visit China at a busy time when China is preparing for its 19th Party Congress next month.

MEETINGS WITH TOP LEADERS



PM Lee's meeting with President Xi followed a series of meetings with other top Chinese leaders during his three-day trip to China. He was welcomed by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People on Tuesday.



On Wednesday Mr Lee met China's top legislator Zhang Dejiang and top graft-buster Wang Qishan.



PM Lee and Mr Wang exchanged views on Singapore’s and China’s experiences in tackling corruption and learning from each other’s best practices.



Mr Lee also expressed Singapore’s interest to learn from China’s experience in growing a vibrant environment for technology start-ups. Besides meeting political leaders, Mr Lee also visited SenseTime, China's largest artificial intelligence algorithm provider which has a market value of more than US$1.5 billion.

While there, Mr Lee was shown a wide range of AI technologies, including face recognition, character recognition and video analysis.



The company's core algorithms have been implemented in a large number of China's Smart City as well as Safe City projects. It has also provided core technology to seven of China's ten largest security firms.



Mr Lee will be touring Xiamen on Thursday.

