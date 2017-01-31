MARA chief suspended amid graft probe: MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The chairman of Malaysia's Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (MARA), Annuar Musa, has been asked to take a temporary leave of absence as he is under investigation for graft and alleged abuse of power, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) announced on Tuesday (Jan 31).



An MACC statement said that the decision was made during an emergency meeting by MARA's board. Annuar has also been suspended as the chair of Mara Investments (PMB).



The allegations relate to the sponsorship of football team Kelantan FA, which Mr Annuar had been president of until November last year. Mr Annuar, who is also the UMNO information chief and MP of Ketereh, had come under the spotlight earlier this year after Johor's crown prince Ismail Ibrahim accused him of abusing his position at MARA to force PMB to sponsor the club along with Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

MACC indicated that an investigation over governance matters will be done separately by MARA's internal audit team. The corruption watchdog also warned the public against speculation on the case and asked to be given space for the investigation to be conducted.