Mauritanian president arrives in Gambia to talk to Jammeh

BANJUL: Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz arrived in Gambia on Wednesday to talk to President Yahya Jammeh, Gambian state TV said, in what might be the latest mediation effort to persuade Jammeh to step down to defuse a political crisis.

Jammeh is refusing to step down despite losing an election to challenger Adama Barrow. State TV did not give any specific reason for the visit.

