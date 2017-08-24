McDonald's introduces Durian McFlurry in Malaysia outlets
KUALA LUMPUR: Durian fans were probably holding their breath for this - and on Thursday (Aug 24), fast food giant McDonald's launched the D24 Durian McFlurry in Malaysia.
The sweet treat costs RM8.99 (S$2.86) and contains actual D24 durian pulp, McDonald's said in its online menu.
Several netizens were quick to try it out, and gave the sweet treat a thumbs up on the day of its launch.
The fast food chain's menu features other locally inspired limited edition desserts including Kon Gemilang - corn-flavoured ice cream - and Pulut Hitam Pie, which is filled with sticky black glutinous rice.
Last month, McDonald's Singapore launched a series of locally inspired items, including a Nasi Lemak burger and Chendol McFlurry, which sold out within two weeks.