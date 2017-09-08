McDonald's Korea head expresses regret over 'patty scandal'

SEOUL: The chief of McDonald's Korea expressed regret on Thursday (Sep 7) over a food contamination scare that has seen it suspend sales of its popular Bulgogi burgers.



Her statement comes following a public outcry by a number of local consumers who said they developed health problems after allegedly eating undercooked beef patties.



"I deeply regret that customers who visited our restaurants may have experienced any related illness," said Melanie Joh, managing director of McDonald's Korea, in an English statement.

"Working with our entire system, suppliers and independent experts, we have identified a series of actions we plan to undertake, over time, to enhance and reinforce our food safety procedures."

It is the first time McDonald's Korea has issued an official statement regarding the "patty issue" that has seen the company take a huge amount of flak.

In July, Yonhap reported that a woman lodged a complaint with the Seoul prosecutors' office against McDonald's Korea, claiming her 5-year-old daughter had permanently damaged her kidneys after eating a Happy Meal burger served with an undercooked patty.



Afterward, a handful of other families and individuals filed complaints against the restaurant chain.

The patty scandal took another twist early last week after several primary school students and their teacher in the southwestern provincial city of Jeonju complained to McDonald's that they suffered from enteritis, which is an inflammation of the intestine usually accompanied by diarrhoea, after eating Bulgogi burgers, which are made with grilled marinated meat.

On Sunday, McDonald's said it had suspended sales of Bulgogi burgers across the country. Joh said the company is committed to working with the local authorities in finding the truth about the exact cause of the disease.

"I promise we will fully cooperate with the authorities' investigations to find the cause," she said.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has launched an investigation to get to the bottom of the health scare.