McDonald's Malaysia denies Israel link after boycott call

KUALA LUMPUR: McDonald's Malaysia said on Saturday (Dec 9) it is "disappointed" with renewed calls for a boycott of the American fast food chain in the wake of US' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.



In a statement on its Facebook page, McDonald's said claims - that have been circulating on messaging apps and social media - of it channelling funds to Israel are "untrue, false, fake and defamatory".



"As Malaysians, we understand the disappointment felt by Muslims around the world on this issue," said the statement by Azmir Jaafar, managing director and operating partner of McDonald's Malaysia.



"It is important for all to know that McDonald's business in Malaysia is operated by Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, and this company is 100 per cent owned locally and its largest shareholder is Muslim.

"We also do not endorse or engage in any political or religious conflicts in any country in the world."



Mr Azmir added that McDonald's would not hesitate to "take action" against "any irresponsible side, which continues to spread lies through social media platforms and other channels".



McDonald's has faced boycotts in Malaysia before. In 2014, there were protests by Muslim groups outside a number of outlets over accusations it had links to Israel. Affected outlets reportedly suffered up to 80 per cent loss of revenue at the time.



In the comments section on the Facebook post, some users noted the franchise name's similarity to the US President's - with one remarking "Donald (Trump's) name is obvious (in McDonald's)."

Many however seemed unconcerned with the alleged links, with one hitting back at critics, asking "for those commenting using Facebook, who do you think owns Facebook?".



Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is Jewish.