Melbourne car attack: Driver has no known terror links, police say

At least 19 people, including a child, are injured, and some of them are in critical condition, Victoria Police say.

MELBOURNE: A car deliberately ploughed into pedestrians injuring 19 people at a crowded intersection in the Australian city of Melbourne on Thursday (Dec 21), but police said they did not believe the attack to be terror-related.

A spokesman for the Victoria Police said in a statement that the incident took place at about 4.45pm Melbourne time (1.45pm, Singapore time) at the intersection of Flinders and Elizabeth Streets.

Close-up map of Melbourne locating the area where a car ploughed into a crowd. (Graphic: AFP/Laurence Chu/Gal Roma)

Jim Stoupas, the owner of a donut shop near the intersection, told Reuters the vehicle was travelling up to 100 kph (62 mph) and the intersection was packed, just days before Christmas.

"He just ploughed into the pedestrians and what stopped him was, I think, just the amount of pedestrians he'd mowed over," Stoupas said in a phone interview.

"He came to a rest against the tram sign, and all you could hear was just 'bang bang bang bang bang' (of the car hitting pedestrians) and screams."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police arrived at the scene “within minutes” and arrested two men.





Victoria state police said the 32-year-old driver, an Australian of Afghan descent, was known to authorities for traffic and "minor assault" offences and had mental health issues.

The car was driven "intentionally" through the intersection and collided with a "large number" of pedestrians, Acting Chief Commissioner Shane Patton told reporters in Melbourne.

The driver "has a history of drug use and mental health issues ... At this time we do not have any evidence or intelligence to indicate a connection with terrorism" or extremism, he said.

The man was arrested after a tussle with an off-duty police officer.

Investigators were waiting to interview the driver, who was in hospital under police guard.

Police also detained a 24-year-old man at the scene who was filming the incident and had a bag with knifes. Patton said it was "quite probable" the 24-year-old was not involved.

The men had not been charged and their names have not been released by police.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews, called the incident an "evil, deliberate, cowardly act" that left 19 people hurt. Four of the injured were in critical condition, including a pre-school aged boy who suffered a head injury.

In a tweet, police appealed to members of the public to upload any images they might have of the incident to help assist with their investigation.

'PEOPLE FLYING EVERYWHERE'



A witness, Sue, told 3AW Melbourne that she heard screams and saw "people flying everywhere".

"We could hear this noise, as we looked left, we saw this white car, it just mowed everybody down," she said.

"People are flying everywhere. We heard thump, thump. People are running everywhere."

Another witness, John, told ABC Radio Melbourne that he saw a "SUV coming at high speed".

"(I) really just heard the collision with people with bags and what must be shopping trolleys - and I hope not prams," he said.

"I've really never seen anything like this before and I haven't stopped shaking."

Netizens posted photos of crowds at the scene.

"Massive incident/accident at the corner of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street. Ambulance and emergency vehicles rushing to site. Hard to establish what happened. All happening quickly," wrote Twitter user Mike Lee.

Massive incident/accident at the corner of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street. Ambulance and emergency vehicles rushing to site. Hard to establish what happened. All happening quickly. #melbourne pic.twitter.com/xrAfJXFmc2 — Mike Lee (@MikeOWLee1) December 21, 2017

Major streets in Australian cities have been packed with Christmas shoppers this week.

The incident took place on Flinders street, a major road that runs alongside the Yarra River, in the central business district of Australia's second-biggest city.

The street outside Flinders Street station is cordoned off by Australian police at the scene where a car ran over pedestrians in downtown Melbourne on Dec 21, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Mark Peterson)

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & the emergency & health workers who are treating them," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a post on his official Twitter account.

Melbourne has installed about 140 concrete bollards in the city centre to stop vehicle attacks by militants.

Sydney, Australia's biggest city, has installed concrete barricades in main pedestrian thoroughfares.

Thursday's incident came months after a car mowed down pedestrians in Melbourne's busiest mall in January, killing four people.

The driver, whose case is still being heard in court, had been pursued by police prior to the rampage after he had allegedly stabbed his brother. That incident was not terrorism-related.

Australia has been on a "high" national threat level since 2015, citing the likelihood of attacks by Australians radicalised in Iraq and Syria.

Two hostages were killed during a 17-hour siege by a "lone wolf" gunman, inspired by Islamic State militants, in a cafe in Sydney in December 2014.