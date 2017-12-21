At least 12 injured after car hits pedestrians in Melbourne's central business district

MELBOURNE: At least 12 people have been injured, some of them seriously, after a car hit pedestrians in Melbourne's central business district on Thursday (Dec 21).

Ambulance Victoria said in a tweet at around 5.32pm Melbourne time (2.32pm, Singapore time) that paramedics were treating and transporting to hospital 12 people injured at the scene of the incident at Flinders and Elizabeth Street.





These include a pre-school aged child with a head injury who was taken to the Royal Children's Hospital and another person - whose injuries and condition are unknown - who was taken to the Alfred Hospital.

Victoria Police tweeted that they were attending an incident on Flinders Street between Elizabeth and Swanston Streets, where a "vehicle has collided with a number of pedestrians".



They added that the driver of the car has been arrested, and the extent of injuries is not known yet.

Police are asking any witnesses to go to the Melbourne West Police Station at 313 Spencer Street, Melbourne and all vehicular and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area. (2/2) — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) December 21, 2017

In an earlier update, Ambulance Victoria said paramedics were called to a report of pedestrians hit by a car at around 4.40pm Melbourne time, according to a media release circulating on Twitter.

Several people were injured outside Melbourne's Flinders Street Station, radio station 3AW Melbourne reported, adding that a caller had said there were "maybe five to seven people laying on the ground".

Netizens posted photos of crowds at the scene.

"Massive incident/accident at the corner of Flinders Street and Elizabeth Street. Ambulance and emergency vehicles rushing to site. Hard to establish what happened. All happening quickly," wrote Twitter user Mike Lee.

