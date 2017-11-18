Melbourne hit by flash floods, rain seeps into airport terminal

MELBOURNE: Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Melbourne on Saturday (Nov 18), after the Australian city was lashed by a series of storms.



Water poured down the steps to Flinders Street railway station in the heart of Melbourne, and commuters were seen removing their shoes to walk through ankle-deep water.



Rain also seeped through the roof of Melbourne Airport’s international terminal, after 20mm of rainfall in under 10 minutes.



No flights have been cancelled, reported local media, although domestic travelers were warned to arrive 20 minutes earlier than usual in anticipation of delays.

More than 7,000 homes are without power on Saturday evening, reported the Herald Sun.



A vehicle partially submerged in water in Melbourne. (Photo: Reuters)

Meanwhile, Nine Network showed footage of a vehicle trapped in floodwater under a bridge, with emergency vehicles in attendance.



The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning for the Melbourne area, and advised residents to remain indoors to avoid driving through floodwaters.

