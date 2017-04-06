Mental patient kills 3 with chopstick in Chinese hospital: Reports

A mentally ill man in a China hospital stabbed four female patients with a chopstick, killing three of them, at a hospital in China, according to local news reports.



China Daily reported that the Luoning county government released a statement on Tuesday (Apr 4) saying that the hospital had been closed for an investigation after the incident.

The mental health hospital is "suspected of chaotic management" and has been closed while an investigation team looks into the attack, while two county health officials in charge of supervising local hospitals have been dismissed, the statement said.



Shanghai Daily reported that the attack took place on Feb 24 at Luoning Dazhong Hospital in Henan Province.

The attacker, identified as Yang Shitou, was tied to a bed with belts in a ward along with other patients with severe mental illness.

Surveillance footage obtained by China's The Paper shows the man believed to be Yang - who it said had schizophrenia and was warded because of dangerous tendencies - successfully breaking free of his restraints at about 8.28pm, before picking up a chopstick from a coffee table in the ward.



He is seen tying his shoelaces and walking off-camera to go into another room, which The Paper reported was shared by two of the victims.

About two minutes later, he is seen re-entering the room and stabbing two women in quick succession.

Two medical staff enter the room less than a minute later and are shown restraining Yang.



One of the women died at the scene, while two others died in hospital from their injuries, according to China Daily.



All of the victims suffered brain injuries, Shanghai Daily wrote, adding that Yang has been held by the police for investigations.