MH370 final report will be issued next year: Malaysian transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The final report on the international investigation into the vanishing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, exactly three years ago on Wednesday (Mar 8) will be issued on Jan 17 next year.

That date is one year from the announcement of the suspension of the search operations on Jan 17 this year.

Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the final report would also include results of the investigation into the Air Traffic Controller and the Malaysian Defence Ministry.

"Based on the results of the investigation, the investigation team will submit a detailed report and recommendations to improve industrial safety of the national civil aviation to the stakeholders," he said in a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday.



He was replying to a question by Parti Keadilan Rakyat member William Leong Jee Keen, who wanted to know the costs involved in the search for the missing jetliner and full report or data to be released to assist in calling off the search and the conditions required for the search to be resumed.



Liow said to date, Malaysia had spent a total of RM456 million in its search for the Boeing 777 aircraft.



He said in the ministerial tripartite meeting with Australia and China on Jul 22, last year, the three countries agreed to the suspension of the search for flight MH370 after the initial search scouring an area of 120,000 sq km failed to locate the missing aircraft.



However, the search would be reactivated if new credible information and data emerged to determine the aircraft’s exact location.



Following the suspension of the search operation, the Department of Civil Aviation, on behalf of Malaysia, would continuously monitor new evidence related to flight MH370, said Liow.



He said the investigation on the missing aircraft was conducted by the international investigation team based on rules established by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which also consisted of accredited representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, China, France, Singapore and Indonesia.



"Investigations were carried out in a transparent and fair manner in accordance with Annex 13 (Convention on International Civil Aviation, Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation) where all important information must be shared with accredited representatives.



Flight MH370 carrying 239 passengers and crew disappeared from the radar while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on Mar 8, 2014.



Its final flight path was believed to have ended in the southern Indian Ocean.

SUSPENSION NOT THE END: LIOW



Earlier in parliament, Liow had said that the suspension of the search for MH370 was "by no means the end in (the government's) unwavering commitment to find closure" to the tragedy.



"I wish to reiterate that the aspiration to locate MH370 has not been abandoned and we remain ever hopeful that we will be able to find the answers we seek when the credible evidence becomes available," he said.

Malaysia Airlines, who held a private remembrance ceremony to mark the anniversary at the KL International Airport on Wednesday, also emphasised in a statement its commitment to keeping family members of MH370 passengers informed of any developments.

The Department of Civil Aviation has been tasked to lead a response team to handle all matters relating to MH370 following the suspension of the underwater search mission, said Liow.