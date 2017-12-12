Minister directs Malaysia's sports chief to make police report against marathon organiser

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has directed Sports Commissioner (SC) Zaiton Othman to lodge a police report against the Klang City International marathon organiser for holding the event without approval.

This comes after three runners were injured in a car accident during the marathon on Sunday (Dec 10).

"This is an offence under the Sports Development Act (1997) which, if convicted, be liable to a maximum fine of RM5,000, jail term not exceeding six months or both. All organisers of runs and marathons have to seek approval from the SC before applying for approval from the sports associations, the police and the local authorities.

“The police are investigating an accident after three runners were injured,” he told reporters after visiting one of the runners, Evelyn Ang Gek Suan with the commissioner at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

Khairy said the commissioner will blacklist the marathon organiser from future events.

Evelyn, 44, suffered serious injuries in the head and jaw while two other runners, Ahmad Hadafi Jus, 44, and Amiruddin Hamid,37, suffered minor foot injuries, in the accident at Batu 2, Jalan Kapar, at 4.30am on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She was in stable condition after undergoing brain surgery to remove blood clots but remained unconscious in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Khairy said the ministry plans to amend the Sports Development Act to make it compulsory for the organisers to apply for Sports Commission approval 90 days before the event to scrutinise their readiness and finances.

"Long before this road accident occurred, I proposed the amendment of this Act, where the fines are to be raised to RM500,000 and the prison sentences to be extended,” Khairy said.

According to the Star, a spokesman from the marathon organiser said it had adhered to the procedures and filed all the necessary application.

“No company in the world will dare go on with such a big event without going through the relevant authorities because this concerns the safety of all participants,” a spokesman was quoted as saying.

The spokesman added that the organisers have been cooperating with the investigations.

