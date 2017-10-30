Ministry confirms detention of Malaysian journalist in Myanmar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry confirms that a Malaysian journalist employed by Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) was detained by Myanmar authority on Friday for allegedly video recording the Hluttaw building (House of Representative) in Nay Pyi Taw, Myanmar using a drone without prior authorisation.

In a statement on Sunday (Oct 29), Wisma Putra said Mok Choy Lin was detained with a Singaporean and a local, and was currently being investigated by the Myanmar authorities.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the embassy of Malaysia in Yangon is monitoring the case and will render the necessary consular assistance accordingly," said the statement.

A news portal today reported that Myanmar authorities have arrested two journalists, one from Malaysia and the other from Singapore for using a drone to take pictures.

The Myanmar Information Ministry said the journalists had intended to take pictures of parliament buildings and pagodas in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw when security guards spotted them.