Ministry officials, 10 companies linked to theft of US$24m in Malaysia: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian authorities are probing a massive embezzlement case involving senior officials at an undisclosed ministry who are alleged to have siphoned off up to an estimated RM100 million (US$23.7 million) from the government, the New Straits Times (NST) reported on Wednesday (Oct 4).



The officials reportedly worked with at least 10 companies which "declared on paper that projects they were supposed to undertake had been completed, when in fact nothing had been done", the report said.

The case came to light when movements of significant amounts of monies were flagged by Bank Negara Malaysia’s Suspicious Transaction Report alert system and traced to the suspects' accounts.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was said to have been on the case for over a year but was hampered by a lack of paper trail. One source said MACC had identified at least five ministry officers who were "in cahoots with the companies to embezzle the funds".

Sources told the NST that the scope, breadth and enormity of the case would put other major corruption scandals to shame. "We are talking about massive amounts of leakages of government funds," NST cited one source as saying.

According to the NST, the siphoned funds were meant to help the poor, from projects like the Poor Students' Food Programme, sources said. These projects "cost between RM500 million and RM1 billion”.

"They have been doing it for a few years now and were siphoning funds off numerous projects that never materialised," a source close to the investigation told NST. "Then, there are projects which were not carried out according to specifications. Cutbacks were done indiscriminately."

Authorities are reported to be probing the case under the Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001.