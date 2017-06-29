'Missing' military radar equipment arrives in Netherlands: Malaysian Customs

JOHOR, Malaysia: A shipment of sensitive high-tech military radar equipment that was reported missing by local media on Thursday (Jun 29) has reached the Netherlands, said the Royal Malaysian Customs.



The radar equipment, which was stored in a container, had been detained by customs officials at Johor's Port of Tanjung Pelepas shortly after it arrived from Australia last month, according to Free Malaysia Today.



It was supposed to be shipped to the Netherlands via Johor but did not have the necessary permits, leading to the unexpected detention.



All military equipment being shipped out of, or in transit at any Malaysian port, requires a special permit from the ministry of international trade and industry.



The Star quoted a source saying that no such permit was produced when requested by customs officials. The classified material was discovered to have gone missing during a recent audit check.



According to The Star, Nusajaya police confirmed that a report had been made. A senior customs official was also quoted as saying that an internal investigation was being carried out to find out how the equipment went missing.



Authoritiesreportedly did not rule out the possibility that the consignment could have been loaded onto another vessel and shipped off to the Netherlands discreetly to avoid further problems.



In its statement, Malaysia's Customs Department denied the reports that the equipment was "missing", adding that the shipment had instead arrived at its destination - the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.



The department said that it had indeed launched a probe, but it was to find out "if standard operating procedures had been adhered to when the shipment was released as stipulated under the Strategic Trade Act 2010".