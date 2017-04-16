'Missing' social activist Peter Chong back in Malaysia: Police

SINGAPORE: Social activist Peter Chong - said to have been missing since Apr 8 - is back in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian police said on Sunday (Apr 16).

In a Facebook post, the Royal Malaysia Police said Mr Chong had been in Pattaya. The former Petaling Jaya councillor and assistant to Subang Member of Parliament R Sivarasa was never missing, authorities said, adding that they had detected his leaving the country for Thailand on a bus.

"His motive for going to Thailand without telling his family members is unknown," police added.

Peter Chong was one of five people named by the Malaysian Bar on Apr 11 to have gone missing in what the lawyers described to be a series of "unprecedented mysterious disappearances" in the country.

Other people in the list include pastors Joshua Hilmy and Raymond Koh, the latter of whom is said to have been kidnapped on the road surrounded by a convoy of cars.



CCTV footage purported to be that of the abduction was circulated online and hundreds attended candlelight vigils to show their solidarity with the missing Harapan Komuniti chief.

On Sunday, the Malay Mail reported Peter Chong told police he had been abducted in Thailand, where he was looking for information on Koh.

Citing KL police chief Amar Singh, the report said Chong claims he was kidnapped in Hatyai and brought to Pattaya.



"Upon release, he contacted his son who bought his return ticket," Mr Singh told Malay Mail.