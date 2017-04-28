Missing Taiwanese hiker found dead in Nepal, boyfriend rescued

The body of a 19-year-old Taiwanese woman hiker, who went missing in northwest Nepal in early March, was discovered on Wednesday and brought to Kathmandu, a hiking official said.

KATHMANDU: The body of a 19-year-old Taiwanese woman hiker, who went missing in northwest Nepal in early March, was discovered on Wednesday and brought to Kathmandu, a hiking official said.

Her 21-year old boyfriend was found alive and was picked up by a rescue helicopter from the foot of Ganesh Himal in northwest Nepal where they were trekking, said Ang Tshering Sherpa, chief of the Nepal Mountaineering Association.

"He told us that he survived on snow and water as well as some salt he was carrying," Sherpa told Reuters by phone.

Reuters could not independently verify details from the hiker.

Sherpa said rescuers had sent the woman's body to a hospital in Kathmandu for a post-mortem. Other details of the trekkers were not immediately available.

Tens of thousands of foreign hikers, who visit Nepal every year for trekking in the Himalayas, are a key source of income in the cash-strapped nation, home to Mount Everest.

