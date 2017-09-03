Molotov cocktail thrown at Myanmar embassy in Jakarta

JAKARTA: A Molotov cocktail was thrown at the Myanmar embassy in central Jakarta early on Sunday (Sep 3) morning.



According to local media reports, the bomb was thrown at the second floor of the building at about 2.35 am local time and started a fire on the back porch which was extinguished later by police personnel.



Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono confirmed the incident to local news portal Metrotvnews.com. “Yes, it did happen. (The bomb) was a small one,” he said.



Central Jakarta police chief Suyudi Ario Seto said they found pieces of a broken beer bottle and a wick at the scene.



Police also told local media that two to three people were involved in the crime and that they were in a Toyota Avanza car. The perpetrators are suspected to have stopped the car, thrown the bomb into the second floor of the embassy before driving off.



No casualties have been reported so far.



An investigation is currently underway and the police are examining on-site CCTV footage.



The incident came after a group of activists held a protest on Saturday at the embassy calling on the Nobel Prize Committee to withdraw Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi's Nobel Prize.

Protests continued on Sunday in Jakarta's city central, with dozens of people calling on the Indonesian government to be actively involved in solving the human rights violation against the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.