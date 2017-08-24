Mongolian parliamentarians call for PM, cabinet resignation

ULAN BATOR: Dozens of parliamentarians from Mongolia's ruling party called for the country's prime minister and cabinet to step down for abuse of power, local media reported on Wednesday (Aug 23), just weeks after its close loss in a scandal-plagued presidential election.

A letter calling for the resignations was signed by 30 members of the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), who have accused prime minister Jargaltulgyn Erdenebat and other top leadership of violating the law in pursuing their own business and political interests.

The letter accused Erdenebat of doling out special favours to his cabinet ministers, 10 of whom are millionaires and billionaires who control major companies and significant monopolies in the country.

"The government has misused its power by allowing 807 billion tugriks (US$331 million) of concession contracts for 7 companies that have conflicts of interest with cabinet ministers," it said, according to a copy posted on news website ikon.mn.

The MPP won by a landslide in the 2016 elections, taking 65 out of 76 seats in the national parliament, and formed the cabinet headed by Erdenebat, who is alleged to have used his political powers to spy on fellow party members.

In July, the MPP's presidential candidate and party chairman Miyegombo Enkhbold lost a closely contested election to opposition leader Khaltmaa Battulga, provoking anger among the parliamentarians against their own party.

According to the law, the parliament must hold a special session within 15 days if two-thirds of the body's members call for the prime minister to step down.

The letter also referenced the PM's decision to provide cash handouts of 20 thousand tugriks (US$8) to every Mongolian child on Jul 4, during the lead-up to the election, despite a previous decision to postpone the payments until 2019 due to funding shortfalls.

Last spring, the parliament decided to curtail social welfare payments to children and the elderly as part of an IMF bailout programme aimed at helping the country manage its massive debt.

During the presidential campaign, Enkhbold - who was also called on to resign - was linked to $60 billion tugrik (US$25 million) conspiracy to sell government positions in order to fund 2016's parliamentary elections.

Party members believe that the release of an audio recording of the leader discussing the plan with two senior party officials seriously damaged the MPP's image, costing it the presidency.

But last week, party leadership decided it would not punish the offenders.

Political instability has been a constant problem for the young Central Asian democracy, which passed its first constitution in 1992 after decades of Communist rule.

The country has been through 15 different cabinets in the years since, with each lasting for an average of 1.5 years.