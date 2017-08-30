Monsoon floods kill 514 in India's eastern state

BIHAR: Government officials in India's eastern state of Bihar said on Tuesday (Aug 29) at least 514 people had been killed over the past few days, with thousands sheltered in relief camps away from their flooded homes.

Approximately 17.1 million people in 29 districts of the state have been affected, Bihar's Disaster Management Minister Dinesh Chandra Yadav, told reporters in the state's capital of Patna.

Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the flood situation in Bihar state and announced a relief package of five billion rupees (US$78 million) following a meeting with Bihar State Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi.

Seasonal monsoon rains, a lifeline for farmers across South Asia, typically cause loss of life and property every year between July and September, but officials say this year's flooding is the worst in several years.