More snatch theft cases in Kuala Lumpur this year: Malaysia police

KUALA LUMPUR: Snatch theft cases in Kuala Lumpur have increased by 57 per cent this year, according to Malaysian police.



Kuala Lumpur police chief Mazlan Lazim said the total number of criminal cases recorded in the city from January to Dec 2 has reached 11,815.

However, the overall crime index in the city has dropped from 2016, which had 15,786 cases, as reported by The New Straits Times.

Speaking at a press conference, Lazim said that police would carry out various initiatives to curb such crimes.



“In order to curb snatch theft cases, we will launch the anti snatch theft and unarmed robbery crimes campaign in the near future," the police chief said.

"I have also instructed the Kuala Lumpur Crime Investigation Department to form a strategic partnership with the D4 division (crime intelligence) and D9 (special investigation) to tackle such cases,” he told reporters after attending the Kuala Lumpur police contingent monthly assembly.

He said police would also conduct crime prevention through more effective community surveillance involving residents and police.

The New Straits Times reported that some of the "hot" areas for snatch theft and robbery included Bukit Bintang and Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, and areas where tourists usually visited.