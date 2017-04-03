More than 1,000 tonnes of waste in KL are untouched leftovers: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 of the 3,000 tonnes of waste dumped every day by city folks are leftovers that are basically untouched and still edible.



Describing the wastage as sad, Federal Territories Minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said on Sunday (Apr 2) the waste in question should not happen among people since they are supposed to adopt prudent and wise spending considering the current economic situation.



"... the ladies and gentlemen who often voice out about the constraints of life, high prices and all sorts of problems, should ask themselves. The results of the analysis made by my officials is very worrying.



"We have to remember, waste is against religious teachings and I appeal to all, regardless of Malays, Chinese or Indians to not waste and show restraint in spending," he said.



He said this at the Recognition of the area rated A (Stage 1), Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Cleanliness Rating Blueprint on Sunday.



Meanwhile, Tengku Adnan reminded traders and hawkers around the capital to not increase the prices of their merchandise, adding that their business licences can be cancelled.



"In addition to raising prices, there are also traders who rent out their premises to third party at double the rate. If the offence is identified, Kuala Lumpur City Hall will not hesitate to revoke their business licences," he said.



He said the action of traders who raise the prices of goods are seen as sabotaging the government by causing dissatisfaction among the people.