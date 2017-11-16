More than 1,800 teenagers, children went missing in Malaysia last year: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,803 children and teenagers under 18 years of age were reported missing in 2016, the Malaysian parliament heard on Thursday (Nov 16).

Of those who went missing, 979 of them were later found while 824 others remain at large.

Deputy Home Minister Masir Kujat said the number had increased as compared to 2015's figures when 1,782 went missing. From that tally, 1,563 were found and 219 are still missing

In 2014, a total of 2,015 people were reported missing, with 1,959 traced and 56 still missing. In 2013, 2,054 people were reported missing with 2,026 people found and 28 still missing.

For the period from 2013 to 2016, it was revealed that the main cause of teenagers running away from home was to seek freedom - which involved 4,188 cases.



Among the reasons cited were following friends (1,330 cases), following lovers (1,025 cases), family misunderstandings (715 cases), not interested in studies (150 cases), seeking employment (101 cases), custody disputes (64 cases) and lack of family attention (81 cases).

Masir was replying to a question from Dr Izani Husin from the Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS) who wanted to know the statistics on children and teenagers running from home from 2013 to 2016.

Masir said the problem of runaway teenagers and children could be solved if parents monitored their children's movements and friends, as well as preventing them from going out with strangers.

He said parents should also monitor their children’s Internet habits and interactions on social media platforms such as Facebook, WeChat, WhatsApp, YouTube as they could be easily influenced. The minister added that parents should emphasise on religious and moral education to steer them away from unhealthy influences.

Masir also said that in terms of gender, 1,222 female children and teenagers went missing in 2016, compared to 581 male children and teenagers.

From 2013 to 2016, 65 cases involved children aged six and under while there were 297 cases for those aged seven to 12. Teenagers aged 13 to 15 made up 3,959 cases, while there were 3,333 cases for those aged 16 to 18.

In terms of racial composition 5,123 cases involved Malays, 528 for Chinese and 758 for Indians. There were 1,245 cases concerning other races.