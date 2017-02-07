More than 500 pose for family photo in China

SINGAPORE: More than 500 people with the same ancestor posed for a family photo in the eastern Chinese province of Zhejiang on Tuesday (Jan 31), making for an unusual sight in front of what appears to be basalt formations.

According to the China News Service, they were part of an even bigger group made up of six living generations of the Ren family, who had gathered in Shishe village to mark the completion of the family tree.

The group was made up of more than 1,000 people, said the media outlet.

The family members, all between the 25th and 31st generations of the Ren family, came from various parts of the region including Beijing, Shanghai, Taiwan and Xinjiang, said Xinhua.

"It took us two and a half years to complete the new family tree," Xinhua quoted Mr Ren Tuanjie, party chief of Shishe village, as saying. "During Spring Festival, we like to bring all the family members together so as to let our ancestors know where they are."

He added: "China is moving towards modernity, but Chinese people's roots in their native land never disappear. Wherever they go, descendants from one family have always got something to bring them together."

The photo was captured using a drone, said Xinhua.