Mother arrested after daughter's dismembered body found in Hong Kong flat

HONG KONG: The mother of a 12-year-old girl was arrested for murder after the child's dismembered body was found in a flat in Mong Kok on Sunday (Dec 17).



The suspect is a 37-year-old woman, reportedly from mainland China.

In a statement, police said they received a report of a dispute in a cubicle of a building on 1182 Canton Road at about 9.10pm on Sunday.

"Police officers reached the scene and located a woman in uncooperative manner. Officers then forcibly entered the cubicle and found some sections of human body inside the bathroom," the statement added.



Describing the crime scene, Mong Kok assistant district commander Chung Chi-ming said: “Her head, organs and body had been mutilated. The bathroom had flooded which was affecting neighbouring flats.”



According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the girl was a Hong Kong identity card holder who had been studying in the city.

Police said there was no record of the woman’s mental history or domestic violence and she was a long-term resident in the city, SCMP said, adding that they are attempting to locate the girl's father.

A neighbour surnamed Tsui, who lives opposite the crime scene was quoted by the SCMP as saying she heard "chopping noises that lasted about half an hour coming from the flat" and that she also smelled strong antiseptic.

Tsui claimed she often said hello to the suspect but had never seen the daughter before, the report added.